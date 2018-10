Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO) - Eighty-five people are facing drug charges after a law enforcement effort called Operation HalloCLEAN.

Vincennes Police, the FBI, Indiana State Police and the Knox County Prosecutor's Office completed a 19 month investigation targeting drug-related crimes in Vincennes and the surrounding area.

Law enforcement began making the arrests on Monday, taking 74 people into custody.

An additional eleven people will be summoned to court.

Charges range from dealing meth to dealing cocaine, to dealing controlled substance pills.