1 airlifted to Indy hospital after fiery Martinsville crash

Posted: May 25, 2019 02:34 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 02:34 PM EDT

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- One person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a fiery crash early Saturday morning, Green Township Fire Rescue said. 

The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of Henderson Ford Road in Martinsville.

Authorities were called to the scene after reports of a person trapped in a vehicle that caught on fire. 

The person was removed from the vehicle and then airlifted to an Indianapolis-area hospital. It is unclear what the extent of the victim's injuries are. 

Authorities were able to extinguish the fire. 

