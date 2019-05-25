Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One person was life flighted to an Indianapolis-area hospital early Saturday morning after a fiery crash, Green Township Fire Rescue said. (Provided Photo/Green Township Fire Rescue)

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- One person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a fiery crash early Saturday morning, Green Township Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of Henderson Ford Road in Martinsville.

Authorities were called to the scene after reports of a person trapped in a vehicle that caught on fire.

The person was removed from the vehicle and then airlifted to an Indianapolis-area hospital. It is unclear what the extent of the victim's injuries are.

Authorities were able to extinguish the fire.