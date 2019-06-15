1 critically injured in Marion shooting

Copyright by WFLA - All rights reserved

MARION, Ind. (WISH) -- A man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital Friday night after being shot in Marion, Marion Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 5000 block of Prestwick Square.

Authorities rushed the man to Marion General Hospital. He was later airlifted to Fort Wayne in critical condition.

Police have identified the victim as Kenneth Carter, 30, of Marion. Carter is now considered to be in stable, but critical condition.

Marion detectives plan to meet with the victim to gather suspect information and details on what led up to the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.