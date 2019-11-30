1 dead, 1 arrested after off-road vehicle crash in Carroll County

CUTLER, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and another is in custody Saturday after an early-morning off-road vehicle crash in Carroll County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of South 100 West in Cutler.

The driver of the ORV told officers he was traveling northbound on County Road 100 West when he tried to turn into a driveway, missed and crossed over a drainage ditch.

He lost control and the ORV began to roll and a passenger was ejected.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to authorities. The driver was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated causing death, operating an ORV at unreasonable speed and operating an ORV under the influence of alcohol.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.