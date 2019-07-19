1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash near Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana woman died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash near Crawfordsville Thursday morning, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened around 9:46 a.m. on State Road 47 about a quarter mile north of County Road 500 South. According to authorities, three vehicles collided in the area.

ISP say a silver 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by Paula Martin, 66, of Rockville, was traveling northbound on State Road 47 when for an unknown reason went left of the center line and collided head on with a gray 2017 Subaru Forester.

Martin’s car continued north and hit a white 2014 Scion TC before it came to a rest on the north side of the road.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found Martin suffering from a severe wound to her arm. She was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis via helicopter where she died from her injuries.

The 74-year-old driver of the Subaru was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Scion refused treatment at the scene.

Authorities say they do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.