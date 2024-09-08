1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County single-vehicle crash

CORUNNA, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead and a man is injured after a vehicle crashed and burst into flames in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.

At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police troopers responded to a report of a vehicle crash on State Road 327 north of County Road 32 in DeKalb County. Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were first on scene, and found an Audi Avant crashed into a fence and engulfed in flames. Officers also found an injured man walking near the crash suffering from what appeared to be burn injuries and head trauma.

The injured man was later identified as Leo T. Montoya, 19, of Orland, Indiana. Investigators believed Montoya to be the alleged driver.

Firefighters with the Corunna Fire Department arrived and extinguished the vehicle fire, which revealed a dead passenger in the vehicle. The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. The passenger’s identity is pending with the coroner’s investigation.

Montoya was treated by medical services and transported to a Fort Wayne area hospital.

Investigators believe a black 2015 Audi Avant was traveling south on State Road 327 north of County Road 32, veered off the west edge of the roadway, overcorrected, and crossed over into the east ditch, where it struck a utility pole, a sign, a tree, and then a wooden fence, where it came to a rest and burst into flames.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in this crash. No further information was provided.