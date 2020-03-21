1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

WINGATE, Ind. (WISH) — One person has died and another was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County Friday night.

Authorities with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 7600 block of State Road 25 South near West Point around 10:20 p.m. Authorities were dispatched to the scene on reports of a vehicle crashing into a tree.

The vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason, authorities say. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead and a passenger was injured and taken to St. Elizabeth East Hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.