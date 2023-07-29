1 dead, 1 missing after flood waters sweep away cabin in Franklin County

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One is dead and another is missing after flood waters swept away the cabin they were staying at Friday, officials say.

The names and ages of the two people have not been shared yet.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around noon Friday, Franklin County first responders received a report that two people who were staying in a cabin along Wolf Creek were missing and the cabin washed away.

Wolf Creek is southwest of Brookville, an hour and a half southeast of Indianapolis.

After searching the area, responders found one person downstream from the cabin’s original location. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the search continued through the evening but was paused due to dangerous conditions.

The search for the second person was set to continue Saturday.