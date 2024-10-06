1 dead, 2 teens in life-threatening condition after 2-vehicle crash in Lake County

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old is dead and two teens are in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Lake County on Saturday.

At 11:45 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of West 181st Avenue and Harrison Street on a report of a crash involving a semitruck and a passenger vehicle.

Investigators believe the passenger vehicle was traveling north on Harrison Street, and was attempting to turn heading west on West 181st Avenue. The semitruck was traveling eastbound on West 181st Avenue when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the passenger truck, an unidentified 19-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants of the passenger vehicle, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were flown to Chicago hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semitruck, an unidentified 67-year-old, was not injured.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.