Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

1 dead, 4 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-65

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and 4 others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on I-65 Saturday, police say.

At 2:08 Saturday, an antique fire truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 20, approaching 520. A Toyota Highlander was attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 20, unknowingly ending up in the path of the fire truck.

The fire truck struck the Toyota Highlander on the driver’s side, causing the highlander to catch on fire. Pedestrians nearby assisted the occupants in the Toyota Highlander.

Police say there were five occupants in the Toyota Highlander and one occupant in the fire truck. One of the occupants in the Toyota Highlander died at the scene, three others were airlifted to a hospital, and one occupant was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the fire truck was not taken to the hospital.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Jewish group condemns anti-Semitic flyers
Local News /
Silver Alert cancelled for 11-year-old...
News /
Demotte man arrested after road-rage...
Indiana News /
Summer movie season is in...
Entertainment /
Australia is the first country...
International News /
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus...
International News /
Hollywood’s actors may join its...
Entertainment /
Passengers were stuck because United...
National News /