1 dead, 4 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-65

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and 4 others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on I-65 Saturday, police say.

At 2:08 Saturday, an antique fire truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 20, approaching 520. A Toyota Highlander was attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 20, unknowingly ending up in the path of the fire truck.

The fire truck struck the Toyota Highlander on the driver’s side, causing the highlander to catch on fire. Pedestrians nearby assisted the occupants in the Toyota Highlander.

Police say there were five occupants in the Toyota Highlander and one occupant in the fire truck. One of the occupants in the Toyota Highlander died at the scene, three others were airlifted to a hospital, and one occupant was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the fire truck was not taken to the hospital.