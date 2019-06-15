1 dead after early-morning apartment fire in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — One person has died after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Plainfield early Saturday morning, Plainfield Fire Department said.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 200 block of North Vine Street.

When firefighters arrived they found fire coming from the roof. They were able to put the fire out within 15 minutes.

One victim was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.