1 dead after tanker crashes, catches fire on I-65 in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in White County.

Indiana State Police says troopers were called to the 187 mile marker at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers says a tanker headed northbound sideswiped a van, then went across the median and struck a semi carrying a double-trailer before coming to a stop in a ditch on the west side of the interstate.

It is not known what caused the tanker driver to leave his lane, according to Piers.

Piers says the tanker caught fire and the driver died. No other injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes are currently closed. No timeline has been released for when those lanes will be re-opened.