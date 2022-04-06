Indiana News

1 dead in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is dead after a vehicle she was riding in was struck by two separate vehicles.

Indiana State Police say the crash occurred Wednesday on U.S. 52 near St. Peter’s Road in southeastern Franklin County, resulting in the death of 20-year-old Mackenzie Howell.

According to ISP, Howell was riding in a vehicle driven by Dennis Poland. Police say Poland’s vehicle crossed the centerline while traveling east on U.S. 52. Poland’s vehicle struck a pickup truck, then slid into the path of a semi. The semi struck the passenger’s side of Poland’s vehicle.

Howell was pronounced dead on the scene.

Poland and the driver of the pickup truck were sent to a hospital. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

ISP says they believe speed was a factor in the crash but no charges have been announced.

Investigators say they do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

ISP says the investigation is ongoing.