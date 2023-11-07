Search
1 dead in vehicle crash in Morgan County

(Image Provided/Morgan County Sheriff's Department via Facebook)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a crash in Martinsville Tuesday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car crash on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m.

Morgan County EMS and Washington Township Fire Department also responded. The crash took place on the southbound lane of I-69 north of Martinsville.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, their identity has not yet been confirmed.

According to a press release the identity of the victim will soon be released once relatives are notified.

