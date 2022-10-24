Indiana News

1 dies after 3 vehicle accident in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police says it’s department is investigating a 3 vehicle crash that claimed a life Monday morning in Fort Wayne.

According to police at 11:43 a.m. Monday, A Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road while a truck on Decatur Road entered the intersection with a green light. The Hyundai then hit the truck, causing both vehicles to hit a third car.

Two of the drivers and one occupant in the Hyundai were taken to a local hospital. One victim later died. The Coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased once family is notified.

Police did not provide any additional information regarding the survivors involved in the crash.

This investigation is still ongoing, but police believe speed and alcohol are determined to play a role in the crash.