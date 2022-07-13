Indiana News

1 dies in crash involving Lake County officer’s car in Gary

A fatal crash involving this Lake County Sheriff's Department car happened about 12:10 p.m. July 13, 2022, at the intersection of U.S. 36/Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street in Gary, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — The police car of a Lake County Sheriff’s Department officer on Wednesday afternoon crashed into another car and killed its passenger, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 36/Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street on Gary’s west side.

State police investigators believe the police officer’s black 2019 Dodge Charger was going east on U.S. 36 when it hit a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla trying to turn left from U.S. 36 onto southbound Colfax. The Corolla driver was ejected and died at the crash scene. State police did not identify the driver.

Officer Zachary Norcutt, who was on duty and patrolling the area, was treated at a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening after the crash, state police said in a news release. The police dog in his Charger was unhurt.

State police gave no word on who was at fault in the crash as its investigation continued.