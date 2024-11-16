1 killed, 2 injured in Fort Wayne triple shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A female victim was killed and two others were injured early Saturday morning in a triple shooting outside of a Fort Wayne adult entertainment club.

At 3:21 a.m. Saturday, Fort Wayne officers responded to a report of a person shot outside of a business in the 2900 block of Goshen Road. That is the location of Showgirl 1, an adult entertainment club. Officers arrived and found a female victim suffering from gunshot wound injuries. Citizens were providing medical aid to the female victim when officers arrived.

Two male victims were also found with gunshot wound injuries.

Officers provided medical aid to all victims until Fort Wayne Fire Department personnel and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority medics arrived to the scene. The female victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The two male victims were taken to a local hospital by ambulances. Their last-known condition at the hospital was serious, but non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe an altercation took place in the parking lot of Showgirl 1, which led to gunfire. This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 260-436-7867, or submit tips anonymously via the P3 app available at P3Tips.com.