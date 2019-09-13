1 killed in 6-vehicle crash in Clinton County

One person died after a six-vehicle crash in Clinton County Thursday morning. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

FICKLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 81-year-old Kentucky resident was killed in a six-vehicle crash in Clinton County Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say Ira Brockman, 81, of Taylor Mill, Ky. was killed in the crash after a collision created a chain reaction crash on I-65 southbound near the 159 mile marker.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m.

State police say Toddrick Fairley, 23, of Lucedale, Miss. was driving a Volvo that was hauling a refrigerated box trailer when he crashed into a Subaru Legacy driven by Timothy Fagley, 54, of Michigan City, Ind.

Fairley told police he failed to see that traffic has slowed because he was looking for a bottle on the floor of his truck.

The traffic in the area was slowed due to another crash that happened earlier.

The initial collision led to a chain reaction crash involving another Volvo, two semis and a Ford Transit, which was driven by Brockman.

Brockman’s vehicle was “pancaked” between a semi and the other Volvo. Brockman died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say Fagley was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries. Fairley was treated and released at a nearby hospital. One other person involved in the crash was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Three other individuals refused medical treatment at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.