1 killed in Fulton County crash Tuesday morning

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office.

Brittany Scutchfield, 34, from Silver Lake Indiana was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer north on State Road 14, police say.

Police were called to 610 South SR 14 at 9:55 a.m. where Scutchfield was found entrapped and unresponsive in the vehicle.

Firefighters extracted her from the vehicle and pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to police, for unknown reasons the vehicle exited the west side of the roadway striking a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.