1 killed in Lake County crash on I-80/94

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A driver was killed in a fatal crash involving a semi-truck early Wednesday morning in Lake County, police say.

State troopers were called to the I-80/94 exit near Calumet Avenue, one mile east of the Illinois/ Indiana state line just after 1 a.m.

An investigation determined a Jeep Grand Cherokee had been traveling westbound when it hit an attenuator in the gore area near an exit ramp to Calumet Avenue, a release said.

The jeep was struck head-on by a white Volvo semi-tractor and trailer.

The driver of the jeep was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The identity of the driver will be released once family notifications have been made.

The driver of the semi was not injured, police say.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction was called to assist with the investigation.