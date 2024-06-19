Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

1 killed in Lake County crash on I-80/94

Police lights on top of a patrol car at a crime scene. (WISH Photo)
by: Serena Thompson
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A driver was killed in a fatal crash involving a semi-truck early Wednesday morning in Lake County, police say.

State troopers were called to the I-80/94 exit near Calumet Avenue, one mile east of the Illinois/ Indiana state line just after 1 a.m.

An investigation determined a Jeep Grand Cherokee had been traveling westbound when it hit an attenuator in the gore area near an exit ramp to Calumet Avenue, a release said.

The jeep was struck head-on by a white Volvo semi-tractor and trailer.

The driver of the jeep was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The identity of the driver will be released once family notifications have been made.

The driver of the semi was not injured, police say.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction was called to assist with the investigation.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Police: Couple arrested, accused of...
Crime Watch 8 /
Finding Faith: International Day of...
Life.Style.Live! /
Dermatologist shares tips on protecting...
Local News /
Letter reveals that federal prosecutors...
News /
Wednesday’s business headlines
Business /
The Ball Game: When Willie...
Sports /
Russia and North Korea sign...
International News /
US soldier convicted of theft...
International News /