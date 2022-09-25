Indiana News

1 man arrested for fleeing crash scene intoxicated leaving 2 injured

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested an intoxicated driver Saturday evening in Zionsville after his attempt to flee a rollover crash, while leaving two people injured, according to police.

At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Boone County police received a call of a truck accident on County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East. Witnesses of the crash say that the truck had left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over two to three times, according to a press release sent Sunday.

The driver, Timothy Kennedy, 41, and his two passengers, Ora Shockley, 55, and Corey Shockley, 24, were thrown from the vehicle as it was rolling over.

When police arrived to the scene, deputies say they witnessed Kennedy fleeing away on foot. Kennedy was arrested and then taken to Boone County Jail.

The passengers of the truck were taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Kennedy is faced with charges of leaving the scene of a crash, operating a motor vehicle intoxicated, operating a vehicle intoxicated endangering a person and refusal to submit a breath or chemical test.

The crash is still under investigation.