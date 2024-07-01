$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Noble County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning lottery ticket was sold in Kendallville, located in Noble County, for Saturday’s drawing a release from Hoosier Lottery said.

The million-dollar Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at Kendallville Finish Line, a gas station and carwash located at 620 Professional Way.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday are 26-51-54-61-69 with the Powerball of 25.

The Powerball jackpot Monday is worth an estimated $125 million. The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 25.

All participants must be 18 and older to play.