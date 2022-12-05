Indiana News

1 person dies after being hit by train in Sullivan County

SHELBURN, Ind. (WISH) — A person died after being hit by a train in Shelburn Sunday night, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a CSX rail crossing near the intersection of Mill Street and Interurban Road on reports of a train or pedestrian accident.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a pedestrian had been hit after walking west on Mill Street and crossing the rail crossing as a train traveled northbound toward the intersection.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance and flown by a Lifeline helicopter to Indianapolis where they died.

The person was identified as 38-year-old Ashley Lewis.