Indiana News

1 person dies in crash with semi hauling liquid asphalt on I-69 in Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-69 in Monroe County, according to police.

Just after 6 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near the exit for State Road 37 that involved a car and a semitruck hauling liquid asphalt.

“Upon arrival, it was determined the driver of the passenger vehicle had died on scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A witness told investigators he was driving in the fast lane alongside the car when three deer “jumped into the roadway and caused the victim’s vehicle to crash.” He said he then saw the victim’s car spinning in the roadway.

The driver of the semitruck told police he saw the car sitting sideways in the roadway with no lights, didn’t have time to stop, and struck the car.

The interstate was expected to remain closed for much of the morning for crash investigation and cleanup.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office will share the name of the victim after family members have been notified.