Indiana News

1 person dies in Lafayette homicide on New Year’s, police need help from public to identify suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A male died on the evening of New Year’s in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, at 11:51 p.m., Sunday officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of North 7th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male on the ground who had been shot. The male was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The age and identification of the victim will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office at a later time, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or case, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.