1 person killed in Indiana Toll Road crash near South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near mile marker 74.8, which is about 2 miles west of the Notre Dame exit.

A 2016 Hyundai was traveling eastbound just before 10 a.m. Saturday when a red vehicle attempted to pass it in the right lane. The vehicles collided and traveled into the westbound lanes, hitting a semi-tractor-trailer.

The driver of the red vehicle was ejected after it caught fire and was pronounced dead. Police say it does not appear the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

No one else involved in the crash suffered injuries, according to police. They do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The identity of the person who died will be released once family has been notified.