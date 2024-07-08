Search
1 serious, 1 stable after 3-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne

A photo of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is in life-threatening condition after a three-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne on Sunday, according to a news release by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

At 4:31 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department and firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to reports of a crash with parties pinned at the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and South Lafayette Street. After arriving to the scene, officers and firefighters located a gray Mitsubishi Lancer with both its driver and passenger pinned.

Firefighters extracted both occupants of the Mitsubishi, who were then taken to local hospitals. The driver’s injuries were declared non-life-threatening, while the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the Mitsubishi was traveling northbound on South Lafayette Street when it reportedly disregarded the red-lighted signal. As the Mitsubishi traveled through the intersection, a black Ford F-350 and a silver Chevrolet Equinox, both traveling westbound on East Washington Boulevard, crashed into the Mitsubishi.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were not factors in the accident. This investigation remains ongoing.

