1 seriously hurt after car crashes into Greensburg gas station

One person was seriously injured Monday morning when a car drove through a gas station in Greensburg, Indiana, the Greensburg Fire Department said on Facebook. (Provided Photo/Greensburg Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was seriously injured when a car drove into a gas station in Greensburg on Monday, firefighters said.

Fire crews were called to a vehicle accident with injury at the Tree City Travel Plaza, 1815 N. Michigan Ave., just before 7 a.m., the Greensburg Fire Department said on Facebook.

Firefighters arrived and found a dark gray sedan parked inside a convenience store with soda cans, papers, and snacks scattered on the floor and an ice cream display case on its side near the driver’s side door.

A photo shared on Facebook by Greensburg firefighters showed major damage to the building’s main entrance.

Firefighters did not say if the injured person was the driver of the sedan or someone inside the store.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.