Elkhart 6-vehicle crash leaves man in life-threatening condition

The side of an Elkhart Police Department vehicle belonging to the Elkhart Police Department in Elkhart, Indiana. (Photo/Elkhart PD via Facebook)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash in Elkhart, police say.

The Elkhart City 911 CommunicationCenter received a call reporting a crash with injuries at the intersection of E. Bristol St. and Osolo Rd. around 12:10 p.m. Elkhart Police Departments and fire medics arrived and saw a GMC Acadia against a pole on the northwest side of the intersection, a release said.

The driver of the GMC was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extracted by fire department personnel.

Police say the driver, a man, was the only person inside the vehicle during the crash. He was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment of a serious head laceration and other injuries.

His injuries were initially reported to be non-life-threatening but are now “potentially life-threatening.”

Preliminary details indicate that the GMC Arcadia struck two vehicles, a Honda Accord and a Chrysler Pacific. This allegedly pushed the Honda into two other vehicles, a release said. After the initial crash, the Arcadia struck a Ford F-250 pickup. The pickup then spun and stopped on the opposite side of the intersection.

No other serious injuries were reported, police say.

The intersection was closed for a few hours due to the crash. It has since been re-opened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.