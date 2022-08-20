Indiana News

1 woman suffers life-threating injuries after being shot at large gathering in Fort Wayne residence

by: Alexis Mitchell
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was shot Saturday morning during a large gathering at a residence, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

According to Fort Wayne police, at 1:29 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of East Lewis Street regarding an unknown problem.

Officers arrived on the scene finding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

According to police, a large gathering was taking place at the residence when the shooter fired several several rounds, one striking the woman.

Several people attending the gathering left the scene before police arrived, according to Fort Wayne police.

According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital and is reported as being in life-threating condition.

Investigators are canvasing the area for any potential witness or evidence.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

