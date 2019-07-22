1-year-old pulled from Marshall County lake dies

File photo of an Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement boat. (WANE Photo)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 1-year-old pulled from a Marshall County lake Saturday night has died.

DNR officers said emergency crews responded to Lake of the Woods near Bremen, around 8 p.m. Saturday. There, a 1-year-old child was pulled from the lake and was unresponsive.

In the initial investigation, DNR officers said that family members were ending a birthday party when they noticed a back door to the home open, and the 1-year-old was missing.

After a brief search, family members found the child floating in 18 inches of water. The child was missing for approximately 5-10 minutes.

The child was transported to a St. Joseph County hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, DNR said the child had died.

The official cause of death and the identity of the child will be released after an autopsy.