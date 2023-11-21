$1,000 reward offered for arrest of man accused of killing grandmother in Huntington County

Anthony Castleman. The Huntington County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000 reward for Castleman's arrest. He was accused of murdering his 72-year-old grandmother who he lived with in rural Markle, Indiana, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Provided Photo/Huntington County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office)

MARKLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest of a 37-year-old man accused of murdering the grandmother he lived with in Huntington County.

Bernice D. Eubanks, 72, was found stabbed to death on Nov. 13 in her home in the 4100 block of East County Road 300 South three miles outside of Markle.

An arrest warrant on a preliminary charge of murder was issued the next day in Huntington Circuit Court for Anthony Castleman, online records show. Investigators were told he had fled the county and was trying to get out of the state, perhaps going to Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that billboards with Castleman’s likeness were going up across the state.

Huntington County sheriff’s deputies, police, Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshals, and other agencies were investigating Castleman’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on Castleman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office at 260-356-2520, or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2.

Anyone who makes contact with Castleman is asked to please not approach him.