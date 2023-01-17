Indiana News

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warsaw

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check your Powerball tickets, Hoosiers.

One entry sold in Indiana matched four of five numbers and the Powerball with a multiplier of 2 in Saturday night’s $404 million jackpot drawing.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak, a convenience store at 330 E. Center St. in Warsaw.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of 23.

The Hoosier Lottery says the winner secure the ticket, consider meeting with a financial adviser, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is an estimated $439 million.