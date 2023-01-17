Indiana News

 $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warsaw

A Hoosier Lottery display. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check your Powerball tickets, Hoosiers.

One entry sold in Indiana matched four of five numbers and the Powerball with a multiplier of 2 in Saturday night’s $404 million jackpot drawing. 

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak, a convenience store at 330 E. Center St. in Warsaw.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of 23.

The Hoosier Lottery says the winner secure the ticket, consider meeting with a financial adviser, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is an estimated $439 million.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Community groups call on Indianapolis to stop approving charter schools

I-Team 8 /

Kokomo couple arrested for dealing meth and other drugs

Crime Watch 8 /

Tracking rain and storms going into Wednesday night, colder air to follow

Weather Blog /

Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.