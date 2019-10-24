11-year-old boy dies after young sibling accidentally shoots him

DECATUR, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old boy has died after an accidental shooting at an Adams County home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of East County Road 800 South around 3:40 p.m. on reports of an unknown injury.

When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy had been shot. The boy died from his injuries.

Authorities say the boy was accidentally shot by his young sibling.

The identity of the child has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said a criminal investigation will be turned over to the Adams County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges once it is complete.

“This is another example of why all firearms must be locked up or secured when small children live in the home,” said Adams County Sheriff Daniel Mawhorr in a statement.

No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.