Indiana News

12-year-old from Elizabeth killed in Harrison County off-road vehicle crash

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WISH) — A 12-year-old from Elizabeth, Indiana, died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in an off-road vehicle crash in Harrison County on Friday afternoon.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says emergency personnel were sent to an address off Highway 11 around 4:00 p.m. Friday after getting a call from the 13-year-old driving the vehicle.

The 12-year-old passenger was transported to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, and died at 12:38 a.m. Saturday.

DNR says the driver was uninjured.

No further information was provided and the incident is still under investigation.