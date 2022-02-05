Indiana News

12-year-old from Elizabeth killed in Harrison County off-road vehicle crash

(File Photo)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WISH) — A 12-year-old from Elizabeth, Indiana, died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in an off-road vehicle crash in Harrison County on Friday afternoon.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says emergency personnel were sent to an address off Highway 11 around 4:00 p.m. Friday after getting a call from the 13-year-old driving the vehicle.

The 12-year-old passenger was transported to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, and died at 12:38 a.m. Saturday.

DNR says the driver was uninjured.

No further information was provided and the incident is still under investigation.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Vehicle gets stuck under semi on I-465, 1 person killed

Local /

I-65 crash claims life of 19-year-old from Ohio

Local /

Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president

Politics /

Thousands of dogs competing at Indy Winter Classic Dog Show

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.