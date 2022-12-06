Indiana News

13 cows killed when truck overturns in Warrick County; 14 cows on the loose

Firefighters work to free cattle trapped inside a trailer on the side of I-64 in Warrick County on Dec. 5, 2022. (Provided Photo/ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle via Twitter)

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — More than a dozen cows died Monday after a cattle truck overturned on Interstate 64 near the Warrick County town of Lynnville.

At around 5:30 p.m., Indiana State Police were called to a report of an overturned semitruck on westbound I-64 near the Lynnville exit.

Police arrived and found a cattle truck on its side with cows trapped inside the trailer, according to a tweet by ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle.

Local farmers arrived at the crash site and started wrangling the cows while firefighters and a local towing service worked to free the trapped cattle.

Thirty-one cows survived the crash and were transported by area farmers, but 13 cows were killed, Ringle said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Fourteen cows were still on the loose and in the area Tuesday morning, according to Ringle.

The truck driver was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Evansville for treatment of minor injuries, Ringle says.

The interstate was closed for until nearly 1 a.m. as crews worked to free or round up the cattle and clear the crash site.

State police were still investigating and did not say what led the truck to overturn.

