14-year-old arrested in connection to Kokomo shooting investigation

Logo for the Kokomo Police Department. (Provided Photo/Kokomo Police Department via Facebook)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting that injured an 18-year-old man in Kokomo, police say.

At 9:36 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Waugh and State Street. Officers arrived and found Jordan Roberts with a gunshot wound.

According to a release, Roberts was flown to an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition for treatment.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested the 14-year-old without incident. He was taken to the Kinsey Youth Center on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and child in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Lieutenant Austin McClain at 456-7268 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.