14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy, the Fort Wayne Police Department announced Tuesday.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who died as 17-year-old Mario Davaughn Smith Jr.

Police on Wednesday did not identify the 14-year-old boy, a common practice for juveniles not charged as adults. He was arrested about 7 a.m. Monday. Indiana law allows prosecutors to charge juveniles as adults if the probable cause of the crime involves homicides, manslaughter and certain drug cases.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says around 11:35 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Milton Street on a report of a person shot. That block is in a residential neighborhood on the south side of Fort Wayne.

Police have not publicly shared what led to the shooting.

Investigators have said several witnesses and potential suspects were identified and were cooperating with the investigation. Police also have said all of the parties involved in the shootings are teenagers