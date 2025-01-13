15-year-old from Chesterton dies after hit by train

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old from Chesterton died early Sunday morning after officials say they were hit by a train while crossing railroad tracks.

According to the Chesterton Police Department, Norfolk Southern just after 2 a.m. Sunday reported they’d hit a pedestrian crossing the tracks near the North Eighth Street crossing in Chesterton. That’s in a business area next to the Chesterton Fire Department.

When nearby officers arrived, they found the teen just east of the tracks. They died at the scene.

The 15-year-old was identified as a freshman at Chesterton High School, but their name has not been released. Chesterton police say they school was contacted and grievance counselors would be available for students and staff.

Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson says though the investigation is still in its initial stages, detectives plan to be “thorough, meticulous, and compassionate.”

“And I want to say that my heart and the heart of every officer in this department goes out to the deceased’s family and friends. We grieve with them and we wish them peace,” he said.

News 8 has reached out to the school for a statement.

Chesterton is in northwestern Indiana between Michigan City and Valparaiso, about a two-and-a-half hour drive from downtown Indianapolis.