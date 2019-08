MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A teenager is dead following a Madison County crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the 15-year-old was killed while driving an all-terrain vehicle in the 10600 block of North County Road 200 West sometime before 7:30.

Officers said the juvenile was found unresponsive next to the vehicle by his parents.

There were no witnesses to the crash and little is known about the fatal incident at this time.