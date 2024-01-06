16-month-old Fort Wayne girl’s death ruled homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The death of a 16-month-old Fort Wayne girl in August was a homicide, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

Bre’asia Christine Dowdell was found unresponsive on Aug. 17 before being taken to a hospital, a news release from the coroner says. The hospital notified the coroner’s office when the girl died.

Dowdell’s cause of death was determined to be complications of blunt impact injuries to her head. Her age was 16 months, three weeks and three days.

The girl’s death was among 31 homicides in Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2023, the coroner says.

Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office have made no announcements about the girl’s death, although the coroner’s office notes authorities have not yet completed their investigation.