Indiana News

16-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder after shots fired into home of Clarksville police chief

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for attempted murder after police say he fired multiple shots into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.

The teenager was arrested Tuesday in Floyd County on two counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, Indiana State Police said in a statement. He was then transferred to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teenager, whose name has not been shared by police, is accused of firing multiple rounds into Palmer’s Clarksville residence on Sept. 18.

Investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene as well as evidence that “numerous rounds struck and entered the residence,” state police said.

During the investigation, the 16-year-old boy was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The investigation into the shooting was ongoing.