Indiana News

16-year-old boy dies after falling from rope swing into pond

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy’s body was recovered Sunday night from a pond, say conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The boy was not identified in a news release issued Monday night from Natural Resources. Conservation officers were continuing to investigate the death.

Crews responded just after 2:50 p.m. Sunday to a report of a juvenile missing in the pond after falling from a rope swing in the 71700 block of County Road 29. That’s just north of U.S. 6 and about a mile north of the town of Syracuse.

“Witnesses reported observing the juvenile enter the water after swinging from an elevated platform by a rope swing and failing to surface,” the release said.

The boy’s body was found in about 5 feet of water.

He died at the scene, the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office ruled.

Syracuse is about a 55-minute drive southeast of South Bend.