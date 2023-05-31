16th annual Indiana agriculture photo contest open for submissions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture will accept submissions for the 16th annual Indiana Agriculture photo contest during the month of June.

The contest is open to all Indiana residents, and according to a press release, “was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.”

Participants are encouraged to submit photos reflecting the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be enters under include:

On the Farm: Showcasing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm.

Showcasing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm. Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber in Indiana.

Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber in Indiana. Agritourism: Spotlighting Indiana’s seasonal and agricultural destinations, such as orchards, wineries and farmers markets.

Spotlighting Indiana’s seasonal and agricultural destinations, such as orchards, wineries and farmers markets. Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s natural beauty with landscapes, water and wildlife.

Ten winners will be selected: two from each category and two overall. Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, where they will be recognized and receive certificates from Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb.

Contest winners will have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lieutenant Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis throughout the year.

Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format accommodated by a submission form for each photo. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition, and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on June 30, 2023.

Participants can click this link for entry forms, guidelines, and criteria, or visit ISDA.IN.GOV.