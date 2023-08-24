18-year-old arrested in northern Indiana after crashing car into lake following police chase

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies arrested a juvenile early Thursday morning after crashing his car into a lake following a police chase in Rochester.

At 3 a.m., deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a black 2001 Chevrolet Silverado that did not have a visible license plate. Sheriff’s deputies say the Chevrolet hit a curb near East 9th Street and Wabash Avenue, where the vehicle failed to yield, starting a pursuit.

After a short pursuit, the Chevrolet crashed in front of a residential area in the 1700 block of Mitchell Drive, striking a gazebo and a pier, stopping in Lake Manitou.

A 17-year-old passenger immediately surrendered and cooperated with officers. The driver, 18-year-old Hunter Meeks ignored the responding officer’s commands and attempted to swim away.

Meeks was taken into custody without further incident.

The 17-year-old passenger was temporarily detained and later released to family.

Alcohol and speed are both contributing factors in the crash. Deputies say that seatbelts were believed to not have been worn during the incident.

Rochester, Indiana is 102 miles north of Indianapolis.