18-year-old crashes head-on into Elkhart County sheriff’s deputy vehicle

Indiana State Police were investigating after an 18-year-old man crashed his car head-on into a Elkhart County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Jan. 21, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

NEW PARIS, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old man was seriously injured after crashing head-on into an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office vehicle early Sunday morning, state police say.

Indiana State Police investigators learned that around 1 a.m. Elkhart County Patrolman Richard Jasinski was driving south on State Road 15 near County Road 146 in his 2020 Dodge Durango.

Just before the intersection, a silver 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by the 18-year-old was going north when it reportedly crossed the center line and crashed head-on into Jasinski.

The 18-year-old driver of the Impala had to be extricated from his car and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and released shortly after.

Investigators say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but are awaiting toxicology results from the 18-year-old.