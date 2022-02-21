Indiana News

18-year-old crashes vehicle into Elkhart flower shop while fleeing from police

Maki Chandler was arrested after crashing a vehicle into a floral shop on Feb. 21, 2022. (Provided Photo/ISP)

ELKHART (WISH) — An 18-year-old South Bend man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a flower shop while attempting to flee from Indiana State Police early Monday morning.

Two state troopers tried to stop a 2011 Hyundai driven by Maki Chandler for several traffic violations at the Elkhart exit for the Indiana Toll Road near Cassopolis Street at approximately 3:55 a.m., according to police.

Chandler fled southbound on Cassopolis Street and hit the center divider, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

ISP says it crossed the southbound lanes and crashed through the front of West View Florist.

Chandler fled on foot and attempted to get into a passing vehicle but was taken into custody by an officer with the Elkhart Police Department near the intersection of Cassopolis and Bristol streets.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make final charging decisions.