19 people fall ill from ‘buildup of carbon monoxide’ at southern Indiana hardware store

Nearly 20 people were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide at a southern Indiana hardware store on Thursday morning. Eight people were taken to a local emergency room, while 11 others were treated at the scene. (Photo by New Albany Fire Department via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly 20 people fell ill after they were exposed to a “buildup of carbon monoxide” at a southern Indiana hardware store.

New Albany firefighters and local EMS personnel responded Thursday morning to a possible carbon monoxide leak at the Holmes Ace Hardware store on Charlestown Road.

New Albany is 115 miles south of Indianapolis along the Ohio River.

“First arriving companies found several people outside the building with various complaints due to possible exposure to CO gas. Firefighters quickly began to triage the victims and several EMS units were called to the scene,” the New Albany Fire Department said on Facebook.

A check of the air inside the store found a high reading of carbon monoxide gas. The store was evacuated and the building was ventilated until all of the gas was removed. Once air readings in the store returned to normal, shoppers and staff were allowed back inside.

In all, eight people were transported to local emergency rooms and 11 others were treated at the scene.

Fire officials believe the source of the carbon monoxide was a machine that was used by a contractor who was doing remodeling work inside the store.

Carbon monoxide gas has no color, taste, or odor. Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when the gas builds up in the blood, which can cause serious tissue damage or even death.