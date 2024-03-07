19-year-old arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of 21-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to last week’s fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in a home northeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office had ruled the death of Divoryan Lawan Warren-Hill to be a homicide.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26 to “an unknown problem” in the 3000 block of Lynn Avenue. That’s in a commercial and residential off East State Boulevard west of State Road 930/North Coliseum Boulevard.

Investigators believe the death was an isolated incident, said a news release issued shortly after the crime from Sgt. Jeremy Webb, the department’s public information officer.

On Wednesday afternoon, police announced the arrest of Leland Hairston on a preliminary count of murder.

“Hairston was arrested without incident in a traffic stop and was transported to the Allen County Jail,” said a news release issued Wednesday from police.

Hairston was listed as being in the Allen County jail on Wednesday night.

It was not immediately clear if Hairston had a court hearing set; the state’s online court records system was offline for maintenance Wednesday night.