Indiana News

19-year-old found unresponsive in Madison County Jail, dies at hospital

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A 19-year-old man is dead after he was found unresponsive in the Madison County Jail.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 a.m. on July 6, jail staff was conducting a routine welfare check when the 19-year-old was spotted unresponsive in his cell.

Life-saving procedures were immediately administered by jail staff and an ambulance was called to the scene.

The offender was taken to Community Hospital in Anderson where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the 19-yer-old was brought to the jail around 3:30 a.m. by the Elwood Police Department.